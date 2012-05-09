EzPaycheck Software, the Effective Way to Handle Restaurant Payroll Tasks

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- Payroll tax processing should not be the nightmare for restaurants. Small business payroll software provider, Halfpricesoft.com , released the new version of ezPaycheck payroll software, which makes it easier and simpler for restaurant users to handle tips and process payroll jobs.



ezPaycheck software is designed to automate paycheck processes to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The software’s graphic interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll—including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks. The new edition of ezPaycheck payroll software comes with the latest 2012 federal tax tables, state tax tables, W2, W3 and 940 tax forms. It also adds new feature to handle the tips that the waitress already collected when generating a paycheck.



“Meeting the specific needs of our customers is an important part of our business model,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “The features we’ve added to this latest edition were requested directly by our already-satisfied customers. They like ezPaycheck’s easy-to-use simplicity and affordability, but some businesses and organizations have unique payroll needs that were not addressed in previous editions. Simplifying the financial tasks of small business owners is our number one goal, so when our customers speak up, we listen.”



Available for just $89 per year ($59 to renew), ezPaycheck payroll software has remained at that affordable price since its initial release in 2005. EzPaycheck gives restaurant users more options and flexibility in doing payroll, printing check and filing tax return. New users can download and try it for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, with no cost and no obligation.



Other features make ezPaycheck software as one of the best payroll tax solution for restaurants include:



- Intuitive and user-friendly interface — Even users without an accounting or computer background can start running payroll as soon as installation is complete

- Updated tax tables and tax rates for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes

- Print check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top formats for check printing

- Print Form 940 (Employer Annual Federal Unemployment Tax Return)

- Print Form 941 (Employer Quarterly Federal Tax Return)

- Mask employee Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Flexible controls for tax deductions and tax set-up ideal for churches and non-profit organizations

- Robust payroll report and export options

- Auto-fill data feature speeds up payroll tasks by remembering dates and other data from previous payroll periods and automatically updating them

- Employee list export feature simplifies using ezPaycheck data with other software, such as ezW2 from Halfpricesoft.com



Designed with small business users’ need in mind, ezPaycheck is easy-to-use and affordable for any business. To start the free test drive, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezPaycheck payroll software

EzPaycheck is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm committed to creating affordable and easy-to-use financial software for small businesses. Additional small-business payroll software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include w2 1099 software, check printing software, employee time tracking software and barcode printing software.