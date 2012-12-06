EZPayCheck Software Will Help Handle Health Insurance, 401K and More Fringe Benefits

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- A fringe benefit is a form of pay (including property, services, cash or cash equivalent) in addition to stated pay for the performance of services. Some forms of additional compensation are specifically designated as “fringe benefits” in the Internal Revenue Code. Fringe benefits commonly include health insurance, group term life coverage, education reimbursement, child care and assistance reimbursement and cafeteria plans.



EzPaycheck payroll software is designed to simplify payroll tax calculation, paycheck printing and tax reporting for small businesses. Halfpricesoft.com released the new version of ezPaycheck software and makes it even easier to handle fringe benefits for small businesses.



ezPaycheck small business payroll software can handle fringe benefits. It comes with default settings for health Insurance and 401K. Users can also add new customized deduction fields to handle other taxable or nontaxable fringe benefits easily.



“We believe small businesses need simple, reliable and affordable software,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. " We intentionally engineered ezPaycheck payroll tax software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax expert, so small businesses can set up ezPaycheck quickly and easily.”



Available for just $89 per year ($59 to renew, no hidden cost), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. And small business can also take advantage of year-end special ezPaycheck 2012 + 2013 bundle version at just $99.



EzPayCheck many time- and money-saving features include:



- Updated tax tables and tax rates for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes

- Print paychecks in choice of check formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top

- Print paychecks with stubs on blank check stock or pre-printed checks

- Print Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941

- Mask employee Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Customizable deductions and withholding for unique needs -- ideal for churches and nonprofits

- Robust reporting features

- Data export for use with Halfpricesoft.com’s ezW2 or other compatible software

- Auto-fill for check data that speeds up payroll

- Support multiple accounts with no extra charge



Each company is unique. To help users find the right payroll solution, halfpricesoft.com offers 30 days trial version at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, with no registration is needed, no credit card is needed and no obligation.



To start the 30-day free test drive of this small business payroll solution, visit the site at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ACH deposit software generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.