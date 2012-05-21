EzTimeSheet: Easy-to-use and Affordable Time Sheet Software for Start-ups

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- HR software provider, Halfpricesoft.com released the new improved ezTimeSheet employee time clock software. The new updates can support multiple vacations and leave plan options to give new employers more versatility when tracking vacation time, sick time and paid time off for employees.



“Employee management is important for any business and organization, however tracking attendance, vacation and leave manually can be very time-consuming, “said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "We hope ezTimeSheet software can help business owners and HR managers spend less time tracking employee time and more time ensuring their business succeeds."



Answering the demand of customers, the new features come with this release include:



- Auto-calculate PTO, leave time, vacation time, sick time based on the accrual plan

- Employee leaves tracking and report

- Employee vacation tracking and report



The one-admin-one-employee DEMO version is available for free download http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-tracking-time-sheet-download.asp. New customers considering ezTimeSheet can try it with no cost and no obligation.



Known for affordability and ease-of-use, ezTimeSheet employee attendance and time tracking software was designed specifically for small business owners, non-profits and HR department managers. EzTimeSheet software is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need. The software is ideal for owners of small to mid-sized businesses, and was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills.



The main features of this employee time clock software include:



- Easy-to-use graphical interface that allows employees to punch in and punch out via computer

- Automatic time tracking that automatically calculates gross payroll figures

- Automatic check for duplicate and overlapping time entries

- Administrator can enter and edit time data when necessary

- Administrator can add notes to individual time entries

- Flexible report features that are easy to use

- Export report data to Excel, PDF or image formats for analysis and sharing

- Export payment data to .CSv file for use with other software

- Separate password protection for administrator and employees

- Equipped for network access

- Backup feature to protect database

- Free updates



EzTimeSheet time clock software is affordable for any size business, with pricing starting at just $39 for a 5-employee license key (Free through TrialPay). Companies who want to sample the software before purchasing it can do so without charge or obligation.



Doing first thing first is important for any business. To start a free test drive of ezTimeSheet, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-sheet-tracking-software.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezTimeSheet

EzTimeSheet time tracking software is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com. The Louisville, Ky.-based software firm is dedicated to creating financial software for small businesses that is affordable and easy to use. Additional software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include ezW2, ezCheckPrinting, ezCheckPersonal, ezBarcodePrinting and ezPaycheck.