EzTimeSheet Employee Attendance and Vacation Tracking Software Helps Retail Businesses Cut Cost in Tough Times

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- Retail sales in the U.S. fell in May for a second month. In tough economic times, how to increase business productivity is critical for any company. EzTimesheet employee attendance tracker from halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com) saves small business time and money on tracking of employee hours and calculating payroll figures. The new edition of ezTimeSheet software is amazingly robust yet easy-to-use even for business owners who do not know much about computer.



Answering the demand of customers, the new features come with the latest release include:

- Auto-calculate PTO, leave time, vacation time, sick time based on the accrual plan

- Employee leaves tracking and report

- Employee vacation tracking and report

- New setup package which is more user-friendly



Changing from tracking employee time by hand to computerized timesheet software can be quick and painless for small businesses.



“Employee attendance tracking is important for any business and organization; however employee attendance and vacation time tracking can be very time-consuming. We believe small business should focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to track attendance and PTO," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com. “We intentionally engineered ezTimeSheet software for those end-users who are not IT GURU and HR expert, so small businesses can set up ezTimeSheet quickly and easily.”



EzTimesheet’s institutive interface is so easy to understand that even people with minimal computer skills can start running payroll and printing paychecks as soon as it's downloaded and installed. Users simply select the activity they want to do and the graphical interface walks them step by step through the process as users point and click to make selections and choices. Explanations for each step are clear and easy to follow, with a minimal number of choices on each screen so decisions are quick and easy.



The one-admin-one-employee DEMO version is available for free download http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-tracking-time-sheet-download.asp. New customers can try this time clock software with no cost and no obligation. The main features include:



- Easy-to-use graphical interface that allows employees to punch in and punch out via computer

- Automatic time tracking that automatically calculates gross payroll figures

- Automatic check for duplicate and overlapping time entries

- Administrator can enter and edit time data when necessary

- Administrator can add notes to individual time entries

- Flexible report features that are easy to use

- Export report data to Excel, PDF or image formats for analysis and sharing

- Export payment data to .CSv file for use with other software

- Separate password protection for administrator and employees

- Equipped for network access

- Backup feature to protect database

- Free updates



EzTimeSheet time clock software is affordable for any size business, with pricing starting at just $39 for a 5-employee license key (Free through TrialPay). Companies who want to sample the software before purchasing it can do so without charge or obligation.



Doing first thing first is important for any business. To start a free test drive of ezTimeSheet, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-sheet-tracking-software.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezTimeSheet

EzTimeSheet time tracking software is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com. The Louisville, Ky.-based software firm is dedicated to creating financial software for small businesses that is affordable and easy to use. Additional software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include ezW2, ezCheckPrinting, ezCheckPersonal, ezBarcodePrinting and ezPaycheck payroll software.