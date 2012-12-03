EzTimeSheet PC Time Clock Simplifies Employee Attendance Tracking for This Holiday Season

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- During busy holiday season, a simple and effective way to tracking employee attendance is important for many businesses. Payroll and HR software provider halfpricesoft.com released the new PC based ezTimeSheet Employee Attendance Tracking Software, which simplifies this time-consuming attendance tracking jobs and which will save employer time on tracking employee time and printing paychecks.



The new version can run over network and enable employees to time in/out easily. And the administrator can read data back from any machine in the network. And the new report and export features also help users print paychecks easily and quickly.



“Many companies hire seasonal workers during busy holiday season. They need a simple way to track employee attendance and generate paychecks quickly," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com. “EzTimeSheet saves time on employee attendance tracking and help employers focus on core business during the busy holiday season.”



Designed with small business in mind, ezTimeSheet developers intentionally engineered ezTimeSheet software for those end-users who are not IT GURU and HR expert, so small businesses can set up ezTimeSheet quickly and easily. It is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need. The free trial version is available for free download at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-tracking-time-sheet-download.asp



ezTimeSheet attendance tracker has an amazing array of features that make time-tracking and payroll tasks simple and easy, including:

- Easy-to-use graphical interface that allows employees to punch in and punch out via computer

- Automatic time tracking that automatically calculates gross payroll figures

- Automatic check for duplicate and overlapping time entries

- Administrator can enter and edit time data when necessary

- Administrator can add notes to individual time entries

- Flexible report features that are easy to use

- Export report data to Excel, PDF or image formats for analysis and sharing

- Export payment data to .CSv file for use with other software

- Separate password protection for administrator and employees

- Equipped for network access

- Backup feature to protect database

- Free updates



Priced from just $39 per installation (Free through online special offers), ezTimesheet attendance tracking software is affordable for any size business.



“In tough economic times, how to increase business productivity is critical for any company, “said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "We hope ezTimeSheet software can help business owners do first thing first."



Amid recession, doing first thing first is important for any business. To start a free test drive of ezPaycheck payroll software, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-sheet-tracking-software.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezTimeSheet Attendance Tracking Software

ezTimeSheet is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm committed to creating affordable and easy-to-use software for small businesses. EzTimeSheet is the hassle free employee time and attendance tracking software for small businesses that was designed with simplicity in mind.