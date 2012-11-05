EzTimeSheet Software Makes It Easy for Ohia Small Businesses to Track Employee Attendance

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- HR software developer halfpricesoft.com released the new version of ezTimeSheet Employee Time Clock Software. Halfpricesoft.com also announced Ohio users can get ezTimeSheet 5-user version for free through online promotion in fall. The tedious chore of calculating and managing employee time and attendance no longer needs to be a concern for small business owners and busy human resources managers.



Created by Halfpricesoft.com, the Louisville, Ky.-based software developer known for easy-to-use software that provides great time- and money-saving solutions for small businesses, ezTimeSheet does more than just add up hours. It also allows employees to punch in and punch out via computer and automatically tracks gross paycheck figures based on wages, regular time, and overtime. ezTimeSheet even helps manage sick pay and vacation pay.



Main updates inside the new version are:



- Improve graphic user interface is easy-to-use and understand.

- New data exporting feature to speed up paycheck printing

- Auto-calculate PTO, leave time, vacation time, sick time based on the accrual plan

- New setup package that is straight-forward for beginners



“Small business owners and HR managers have enough to do without having to manually add up each employee’s hours and calculate wages,” said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. “We created ezTimeSheet to free up time for more important tasks and simplify the lives of business owners and managers.”



Business owners and HR managers can download the single-user version of ezTimeSheet absolutely free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-tracking-time-sheet-download.asp. This version of ezTimeSheet contains all the features and capabilities of the 5-user, 10-user, and unlimited-user versions but is limited to one administrator and one employee. This free download enables customers to try all of ezTimeSheet's incredible time-saving and money-saving features and be sure that ezTimeSheet will work for their company before purchasing a license key.



ezTimeSheet attendance tracker has an amazing array of features that make time-tracking and payroll tasks simple and easy, including:



- Easy-to-use graphical interface that allows employees to punch in and punch out via computer

- Automatic time tracking that automatically calculates gross payroll figures

- Automatic check for duplicate and overlapping time entries

- Administrator can enter and edit time data when necessary

- Administrator can add notes to individual time entries

- Flexible report features that are easy to use

- Export report data to Excel, PDF or image formats for analysis and sharing

- Export payment data to .CSv file for use with other software

- Separate password protection for administrator and employees

- Equipped for network access

- Backup feature to protect database

- Free updates



Priced from just $39 per installation (Free through TrialPay offer), ezTimesheet attendance tracking software is affordable for any size business. ezTimesheet program works on Windows 98/NT/Me/2003/XP/Vista/7, 32-bit/64-bit system or MAC machine installed with Virtual Machine or Parallels.



“We know what it’s like to run a business and how important every second of your day is, “said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "We hope ezTimeSheet software can help business owners spend less time tracking employee attendance and more time ensuring their business succeeds."



To start a free test drive of ezTimeSheet software, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-sheet-tracking-software.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezTimeSheet Attendance Tracking Software

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and ACH Deposit File generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.