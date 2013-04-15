EzTimeSheet Software Offers Import Data to Employers Searching for Choices in Employee Time Tracking

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- EzTimeSheet time tracking software from Halfpricesoft.com has updated the latest version to include the user friendly option of data import and export. This new function in the latest edition of ezTimeSheet time clock software allows employee to export timesheet , email it to administer or upload it to server. Furthermore, this new import feature enables administrator to import time tracking data and process all the payroll tasks, vacation tracking and sick tracking at the central location.



This time tracking software allows employers to facilitate employee attendance, sick and vacation tracking tasks. This inexpensive and user friendly software’s graphical user interface is straightforward and easy-to-use for small business owners, non-profits and HR department managers who are not computer gurus.



“Some customers cannot share the same database file over the network because they do not have internal network or they have employees work off site,” explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com. “We want to make ezTimeSheetTimeClock easier and more flexible to use so small business can focus on the business at hand.”



This time clock software is compatible with Windows 8, 7, Vista, 2003 and XP. New user can download this ezTimeSheet attendance tracker fromhttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-tracking-time-sheet-download.asp and try it with no cost and no obligation.



ezTimeSheet has an amazing array of features that make time-tracking and payroll tasks simple and easy, including:



- Easy-to-use graphical interface that allows employees to punch in and punch out via computer

- Automatic time tracking that automatically calculates gross payroll figures

- Automatic check for duplicate and overlapping time entries

- Administrator can enter and edit time data when necessary

- Administrator can add notes to individual time entries

- Flexible report features that are easy to use

- Export report data to Excel, PDF or image formats for analysis and sharing

- Export payment data to .CSv file for use with other software

- Separate password protection for administrator and employees

- Equipped for network access

- Backup feature to protect database



About halfpricesoft.com

Based in Louisville, Ky., Halfpricesoft.com develops and distributes a wide range of small business software titles that are affordable and easy-to-use. Besides ezTimeSheet Employee Tracking Software, titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include payroll software, check writing & printing software, W2 & 1099 preparation software and ACH direct deposit software.