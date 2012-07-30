EzTimeSheet Software Offers Manufacturing Businesses Managers an New Way Handle Employee Time And Leave

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Aimed at helping small businesses cut costs, HR and payroll software provider, halfpricesoft.com, released the new improved ezTimeSheet Employee Attendance Tracking Software for manufacturing business. This new version makes it easier for business owners or HR managers to tracking employee attendance, working time, PTO, vacation and sick time.



This new edition also allows user to export timesheet data to ezCheckPrinting software and generate the paychecks quickly.



“Employee attendance tracking is important for any business and organization; however employee attendance and vacation time tracking can be very time-consuming. We believe small business should focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to track attendance and PTO," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com. “We intentionally engineered ezTimeSheet software for those end-users who are not IT GURU and HR expert, so small businesses can set up ezTimeSheet quickly and easily.”



Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses in US. Known for affordability and ease-of-use, ezTimeSheet employee attendance and time tracking software was designed specifically for small business owners, non-profits and HR department managers. It is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need.



Priced from just $39 per installation, ezTimesheet attendance tracking software is affordable for any size business. New user can download and try ezTimeSheet for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/time-sheet-tracking-software.asp with no cost and no obligation.



ezTimeSheet attendance tracker has an amazing array of features that make time-tracking and payroll tasks simple and easy, including:



- Easy-to-use graphical interface that allows employees to punch in and punch out via computer

- Automatic time tracking that automatically calculates gross payroll figures

- Automatic check for duplicate and overlapping time entries

- Administrator can enter and edit time data when necessary

- Administrator can add notes to individual time entries

- Flexible report features that are easy to use

- Export report data to Excel, PDF or image formats for analysis and sharing

- Export payment data to .CSv file for use with other software

- Separate password protection for administrator and employees

- Equipped for network access

- Backup feature to protect database

- Free updates



To make ezTimeSheet software available for any size business, Halfpricesoft.com give buyers a new way to get free products by partnering with TrialPay, the leader in alternative online payments. Buyers can now get 5-user version time tracker software for Free when they try or buy an offer from one of TrialPay's 2,000 blue-chip advertisers.



About halfpricesoft.com

Based in Louisville, Ky., Halfpricesoft.com develops and distributes a wide range of small business software titles that are affordable and easy-to-use. Besides ezTimeSheet Employee Tracking Software, titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include payroll software, check writing & printing software, W2 & 1099 preparation software and barcode label printing software.