New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2011 -- Small Businesses looking for ways to save money and time during coming tax season can try out the new ezW2, W2 & 1099-MISC tax reporting and printing software, from Halfpricesoft.com for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp, with no obligation and risk.



Answering the demand of customers, the new features come with this release include:



- New Year 2011 W2 and W3 Forms

- New Year 2011 1099-misc and 1096 Forms

- Enhanced user interface with form level help buttons

- New Electronic Filing feature, which generate IRS and SSA E-File (Electronic Filing) submissions for W-2 and 1099-MISC forms



“In tough economic times, how to increase business productivity is critical for any company, “said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "We hope ezW2 software can help business owners spend less time preparing tax forms and more time ensuring their business succeeds."



Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com) has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses in US. EzW2 is simple and robust software that prepares and prints 1099 MISC, 1096, W-2 and W-3 forms.



ezW2 software is engineered for the business owner who doesn’t have a background in accounting or computers. The interface is intuitive, user friendly and designed to get customers up and running without the huge learning curve and expense often associated with business software.



"We intentionally engineered this w2 software for business owners who are not professional accountants and tax experts," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "Preparing W2 and 1099 forms should not be a nightmare for employers."



ezW2 software saves money for small businesses in 8 key ways:



(1) ezW2 2011 can print 2 forms on one sheet—using half as many expensive red form sheets

(2) ezW2 2011 eliminates need for W2 Copy A and W3 by laser printing Social Security Administration-approved substitutes on plain white paper

(3) Users save valuable time by eliminating the learning curve - ezW2 2011 is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away

(4) Users save valuable time by importing employee data and contractor data from csv file - no need for users to enter the data one by one.

(5) Users save even more time by saving form data for later use and modification

(6) Support unlimited accounts with one flat rate

(7) Go green with PDF document converting and electronic filing features

(8) At $39, ezW2 is among the lowest priced, full-featured software available for small businesses.



Priced from just $39, ezW2 is an affordable W-2 Form printing and 1099 form printing software solution for any business - no matter how small the business is. Business owners can try ezW2 risk free, with no cost and no obligation at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2/1009 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.