EzW2 and 1099 Software Eliminates the Need to Purchase Forms W2 and W3 Forms

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- W2 and 1099 filing should not be a nightmare for small business employers this year. Payroll tax software provider Halfpricesoft.com has added new features to the new EzW2 Software which allows more flexibility and cost effective reasons to use this product for the 2013 Tax Season. With ezW2, users can prepare, print, efile W2 and 1099 forms easily and smoothly.



Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2 is easy, flexible and reliable. Halfpricesoft.com developing team hopes this tax software is user-friendly and straight-forward for the new users who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



This new version can print all W-2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W-2 Copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved (Vendor ID: 1335).



ezW2 2012 can also print 1099 MISC forms copies (Copy 1, 2, B, C) on white paper. Since IRS does not certify the substitute forms right now, users need to print data on the red-ink forms for 1099 MISC copy A and 1096.



“2013 W2 1099 tax reporting can be easy and fast for small business,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “EzW2 software is simple, flexible, reliable and affordable. Customers can start running W2 and 1099 as soon as the software is installed - no learning curve, no wasted time. And users can try it for free before purchasing.”



In order to keep this tax application affordable to small businesses, halfpricesoft.com rejected a proposed price increase. For Year 2013 tax season, ezW2 single user basic version is still $39. This version is powerful enough for most small businesses and allows them to print unlimited forms for unlimited employees and contractors.



New users can sample this software risk free before purchasing at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp with no cost and no obligation. New customers can sample ezW2 version from Year 2007 version to current.



Halfpricesoft.com developers also update this software for Windows 8. User can run it on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista and 7 systems too. And no internet connection is needed to run this W2 application. Now even the smallest of businesses can benefit of this easy-to-use w2 filing software.



New customers can make sure ezW2 meets their needs by trying the software risk free. To start the free test drive and learn more about the free offers, please visit: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.