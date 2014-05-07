ezW2 Correction Software Is Available and Easy to Use for First Time Customers

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- ezW2Correction software from halfpricesoft.com allows customers to print forms W2C and W3C for year 2001 to current year. The latest new version includes several enhancements to the graphic interface to eliminate an extended learning curve for first time users. ezW2Correction software developers are confident this W-2C and W-3C preparing and printing software is easy-to-use and affordable for any size business. Now approved by SSA to print all W-2C and W-3C forms on white paper, this will make EzW2C software even more enticing to businesses!



The new features that have been included in the software make it easy for new and seasoned employers to process corrected W2 and W3 forms quickly and easily. Customers who need to file Forms W-2c (Corrected Wage and Tax Statement) and W-3c (Transmittal of Corrected Wage and Tax Statement) can download the trial version at no cost or obligation at halfpricesoft.com .



“Halfpricesoft.com developer’s have intentionally engineered ezW2 Correction software for those business owners who are not professional accountants or payroll tax experts," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com.



EzW2 is compatible with Windows 8.1 (64-bit or 32-bit). It can also run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista system, 7, 8 or MAC machines installed with Virtual Machine or Parallel. New users can download and try this w-2c and w-3c software for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp#DOWNLOAD.



1. ezW2Correction can print all W-2c forms and W-3c form on blank paper from laser printer.

2. ezW2Correction eliminates need for W2c Copy A and W3c red forms by laser printing Social Security Administration-approved substitutes on plain white paper

3. Users save valuable time by eliminating the extendedlearning curve - ezW2Correction is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away

4. Users save even more time by saving form data for later use and modification

5. Support unlimited accounts, unlimited recipients and unlimited forms with one flat rate

6. Go green with PDF recipient copies

7. At $39, ezW2 is among the lowest priced, full-featured software available for small businesses.



Tax form reporting should is not a hassle for small businesses utilizing ezW2 Correction Software. To learn more about ezW2 and start the test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in exceeding the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.