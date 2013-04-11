EzW2 Software from Halfpricesoft.com Allows DIY Features for Filing W2 and 1099 Forms

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Halfpricesoft.com the innovative payroll tax softwre company has added features so that small businesses users can reduce the cost on W2 and 1099 filing this year. The new version of W2 and 1099 software for the 2013 tax season has just been unveiled. Many new features are offered with the latest version which will assist employers in preparing tax returns in house easily and quickly, leading to increased productivity and lower costs.



Priced from only $39, ezW2 is affordable for any business. 2013 new features highlight:



- EzW2 comes with improved and many user-friendly graphic interface which will decrease the learning curve for first time, non-accountant users

- ezW2 2012 can print all W-2 and W-3 forms on white paper to cut cost on pre-printed forms. And the black and white substitute form of W-2 Copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved

- It can print the recipient W2 copies in 4-up format this year to help users to cut cost on white paper

- It can fill in 2 different red forms on the same sheet for businesses who still prefer the traditional red forms and cut cost on red forms at the same time

- EzW2 can print 1099-misc recipient copies on blank white paper

- As a bonus, the optional PDF and efile features are environment friendly



“W2 1099 tax reporting should not be a nightmare for small businesss,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “EzW2 software is simple, flexible, reliable and affordable. Customers can start running W2 and 1099 as soon as the software is installed - no extensive learning curve, and no more wasted time. As always, users can try it for free before purchasing.”



Avoid headaches this 2012-2013 tax season in preparing and printing W2 Forms . New users can sample this software risk free before purchasing at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp with no cost or obligation. New customers can sample ezW2 version from Year 2007 version to current.



Halfpricesoft.com developers also updated this software for Windows 8. Users can install and run it on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista and 7 systems too. Additionally, internet connection is not needed to run this W2 application. Now even the smallest of businesses can benefit from this easy-to-use w2 filing software.



Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2 is easy, flexible and reliable. Halfpricesoft.com developing team is confident that this tax software will be as user-friendly and straight-forward as ever for the new users who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how. Other tax software from Halfpricesoft.com includes ez1099 and ezW2Correction.



New customers can make sure ezW2 meets their needs by trying the software risk free. To start the free test drive and learn more about the free offers, please visit: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.