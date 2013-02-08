EzW2 Software from Halfpricesoft.com Can Print 1099 MISC Copy B, C, 1 and 2 on White Paper

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Service companies that need to file both W2 and 1099 return can save time and money this 2013 tax season. Halfpriceosft.com, the payroll tax software provider, has updates ezW2 software with new forms for 2013 tax season. The new edition can print both W2 and 1099 forms which is ideal for service firms that usually hire both employees and contractors.



EzW2 2012 can fill and print tax forms W-2, W-3, 1099-misc and 1096. Users who want to save time and money on tax forms can try the blank paper printing feature. EzW2 software is approved by SSA to print black and white substitute forms on white paper for Year 2007 to 2012.



This latest update also includes the new feature to support unlimited companies, unlimited recipients and unlimited forms with no extra charge, making it ideal for accountants and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses.



“We believe small businesses need simple, reliable and affordable tax software,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We created ezW2 to make that possible. Customers can start running W2 and 1099 as soon as the software is installed - no learning curve, no wasted time.”



EzW2 tax software is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need. Available online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp for as little as $39 per installation, ezW2 application is engineered for the business owner who doesn’t have a background in accounting or computers. The interface is intuitive, user friendly and designed to get customers up and running without the huge learning curve and expense often associated with business software.



ezW2 software saves money for small businesses in the following ways:



- Prepare and print forms W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096.

- Supports unlimited W2 payers and recipients

- Prints W2 copies on blank paper

- Saves time in ordering pre-printed W2 forms.

- Saves time by importing data from cvs file

- Saves money by eliminating the need to order pre-printed W2 Forms

- Saves money on mailing forms to employees

- Saves resources by generating PDF W2 forms.

- Support PDF printing

- Support e-file feature



With the tax season approaching quickly and the January 31 deadline for mailing 1099 forms looming ever closer, the release of ezW2 2012 is just in time to help employers and tax preparers compile, print and e-file their tax forms quickly and easily.



New customers can make sure ezW2 meets their needs by trying the software risk free. To start the free test drive and learn more about the free offers, please visit: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.