EzW2 Software from Halfpricesoft.com Helps New Employers Distribute Tax Forms Before Jan 31 Deadline

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Halfpricesoft.com has just updated the ezW2 1099 and W2 form printing software priced at just $39 per installation. It is easy-to-use and inexpensive for all businesses. The new 2012 version was updated with more user-friendly graphic interface for startups. The updated form level help buttons are so user-friendly that first time users can start preparing tax forms instantly. The extended learning curve typically associated with tax software is non-existent with ezW2, even if the user does not have an accounting background.



“Small business owners should be spending their time growing their businesses, not

learning software or preparing tax forms by hand,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We created ezW2 to make that possible. Customers can start running W2 and 1099 as quickly as the software is installed - no learning curve, no wasted time.”



EzW2 software can prepare, print and e-file forms W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096. Designed with simplicity in mind, the new edition includes several money and time saving features to help employers meet the Jan 31 tax form filing deadline:



- ezW2’s straightforward user interface minimizes the learning curve

- It saves users money by printing the SSA-approved W-2 and W-3 forms on white paper

- It also prints 1099 MISC recipient copies on white paper.

- It helps users go green by generating w2 and 1099 PDF forms for recipients.

- It can generate IRS and SSA E-File (Electronic Filing) submissions for W-2 and 1099-MISC forms



New users can download this W2 and 1099 application online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp and sample the software without charge or obligation, allowing them to thoroughly test drive ezW2 before purchasing. The trial version will print the watermarks on forms. Users can purchase the license key to remove it.



This W2 and 1099-misc software is compatible with Windows 8 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista , 7 system or MAC machines installed with Virtual Machine or Parallel.



Additional tax software from Halfpricesoft.com includes ez1099 and ezW2Correction.



New purchasers can confirm that ezW2 meets their needs by trying the software, risk free before purchasing. To start the test drive, please visit: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.