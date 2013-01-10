EZw2 Software from Halfpricesoft.com Updates Means No Preprinted Tax Forms Needed

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Preparing and printing W2 Forms should not be headache for small business owners this 2012-2013 tax season. ezW2 2012, the new W2 and 1099 software from Halfpricesoft.com was approved by SSA to print W2 forms and W3 on blank white paper from users’ printer. W2 software developers hope this new blank paper printing feature will save small businesses time and money on tax reporting, leading to increased productivity and lower costs.



Users can use ezW2 software to prepare, print and efile tax forms W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096. Several new features inside the new ezW2 2012 will simplify and speed up tax forms filing:



- ezW2 2012 can print all W-2 and W-3 forms on white paper to cut cost on pre-printed forms. And the black and white substitute form of W-2 Copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved.



- It can print the recipient W2 copies in 4-up format this year and help users to cut cost on white paper.



- It can fill in 2 different red forms on the same sheet for businesses who still prefer the traditional red forms and cut cost on red forms.



- EzW2 can print 1099-misc recipient copies on blank white paper.



- The optional PDF and efile features are more environment friendly than ever.



Halfpricesoft.com developers also update this software for Windows 8. User can run it on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista and 7 systems too. And no internet connection is needed to run this W2 application. Now even the smallest of businesses can benefit of this easy-to-use w2 filing software.



“W2 1099 tax reporting should not be a nightmare for small business ,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “EzW2 software is simple, flexible, reliable and affordable. Customers can start running W2 and 1099 as soon as the software is installed - no learning curve, no wasted time. And users can try it for free before purchasing.”



New users can sample this software risk free before purchasing at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp with no cost and no obligation. New customers can sample ezW2 version from Year 2077 version to current.



Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2 is easy, flexible and reliable. Halfpricesoft.com developing team hopes this tax software is user-friendly and straight-forward for the new users who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



Priced from $39, ezW2 is affordable for any business. Other tax software from Halfpricesoft.com includes ez1099 and ezW2Correction.



New customers can make sure ezW2 meets their needs by trying the software risk free. To start the free test drive and learn more about the free offers, please visit: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.