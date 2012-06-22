EzW2 Software Helps Small Businesses Reprint a Lost W2 Form Easily

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com), the payroll tax software provider, announced the new w2 and 1099-MISC tax form preparing, printing and efile software for Year 2011/2012 tax season.



This new edition of ezW2 software supports forms w2, w3, 1099-misc and 1096. It also saves user money and time by printing the SSA approved laser substitute forms W2 copy A and W3 on the plain paper. EzW2 is compatible with Windows 7 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista system and MAC machine installed with Virtual Machine or Parallels. Now even the smallest of businesses can benefits of this easy-to-use w2 & 1099 filing software because ezW2 software.



EzW2 is designed for easy use by business owners and managers — no IT professional needed. Priced from just $39, ezW2 is an affordable W-2 Form printing and 1099 form printing software solution for any business - no matter how small the business is. Additionally, customers can try the software without cost or obligation for an unlimited amount of time at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp.



This 1099 & W2 printing software saves money and time for small businesses in the following ways:



- Supports easy, fast entry on user's computer without no learning curve

- Supports unlimited W2 payers and recipients

- Prints W2 copies on blank paper

- Saves time in ordering pre-printed W2 forms.

- Saves time by importing data from cvs file

- Saves money by eliminating the need to order pre-printed W2 Forms

- Saves money on mailing forms to employees

- Saves resources by generating PDF W2 forms or eFile documents.



More controls and options in the new edition of ezW2 1099 and W2 filing software allow small business owners to better customize the software to fit their tax reporting needs and the way they work.



“Small business owners should be spending their time growing their business, not trying to learn software or preparing tax forms by hand,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We created ezW2 to make that possible. Customers can start running W2 and 1099 as soon as the software is installed - no learning curve, no wasted time.”



For start the non-obligation free test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2/1009 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.