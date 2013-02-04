EzW2 Software Prints SSA Approved W-2 Copy A,B,C D, 1 and 2 Forms on Plain White Paper

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- The new edition of ezW2 software for printing and filing form W2 and 1099-misc is now available from Halfpricesoft.com for 2013 tax season. This latest update includes the new feature to support unlimited companies, unlimited recipients and unlimited forms with no extra charge, making it ideal for accountants and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses.



With the tax season approaching quickly and the January 31 deadline for mailing 1099 forms looming ever closer, the release of ezW2 2012 is just in time to help employers and tax preparers compile, print and e-file their tax forms quickly and easily.



“Writing out or typing out W-2 or 1099 forms one at a time is exhausting and time consuming. Business owners and managers have better things to do with their time,” said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. “ezW2 lets users enter their W2 1099 data using the user-friendly interface and print and e-file all the forms they need at once.”



Customers can download and test drive ezW2 2012 absolutely free for as long as they need to ensure the software does all that they need it to. The demo version of ez1099 prints a watermark on all prints and limits the electronic filing function, but otherwise is fully functional. Purchase of a license key unlocks the software’s full functionality for unlimited use. The free software download and the license key are both available online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp.



Key features of ezW2 software’s 2012 edition:



- ezW2 2012 can print all W-2 and W-3 forms on white paper to cut cost on pre-printed forms. And the black and white substitute form of W-2 Copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved.



- ezW2 2012 can print the recipient copies in 4-up format this year and help users to cut cost on white paper.



- EzW2 can print 1099-misc recipient copies on white paper.



- ezW2 2012 can fill in 2 different red forms on the same sheet for businesses who still prefer the traditional red forms and cut cost on red forms.



- The optional PDF and Efile features are more environment friendly than ever.



Priced from $39, ezW2 is affordable for any business. Users can use ezW2 with Windows 8 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista and 7 systems too. Now even the smallest of businesses can benefit of this easy-to-use w2 filing software.



Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2 is easy, flexible and reliable. Halfpricesoft.com developing team hopes this tax software is user-friendly and straight-forward for the new users who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



To start the test drive, please visit: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.