EzW2 Software Simplifies Time-consuming W2 and 1099 Form Return for Small Businesses

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2012 -- Tax form W-2 and 1099 reporting is a big challenge for many new employers. Payroll tax software provider, Halfpricesoft.com has released the new ezW2 2011 software with updated features for small businesses, non-profits and accounting professionals. ezW2 simplifies W-2 and 1099-MISC forms preparing and printing, and help employers mail the tax forms easily.



Available from just $39 per installation, ezW2 software has remained at that affordable price since its initial release in 2006. The new ezW2 software supports forms W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096. It is compatible with Windows 7 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista system, 7 or MAC machines installed with Virtual Machine or Parallel.



The main features of the new edition of W-2 & 1099-misc software for 2012 tax season include:



(1) EzW2 can print 2 forms on one red form sheet - using half as many expensive red form sheets

(2) EzW2 eliminates need for W2 Copy A and W3 by laser printing Social Security Administration-approved substitutes on plain white paper

(3) Users save valuable time by eliminating the learning curve - ezW2 is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away

(4) Users save valuable time by importing employee data and contractor data from csv file - no need for users to enter the data one by one.

(5) Users save even more time by saving form data for later use and modification

(6) Support unlimited companies, unlimited form printing with one flat rate

(7) Support PDF feature

(8) Support e-file feature



“Tax issues are the single most significant set of regulatory burdens for most small firms. We believe small business should focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to print tax forms." explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com



Equipped with an intuitive graphical user interface, the W2 and 1099-misc printing software is designed to be easy to use even for people without an accounting background or with little computer experience. Very little setup or learning curve is necessary and most users can begin preparing tax forms within minutes of installing ezW2. Customers can download this W2 and 1099 application online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp and sample the software without charge or obligation, allowing them to thoroughly test drive ezW2 before purchasing.Once customers are certain that ezW2 meets all their needs, they can purchase a license key online to activate the software for unlimited use.



For more information about ezW2 and Halfpricesoft.com, please check this 1099 & w2 software at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.