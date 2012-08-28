EzW2 Software Updated to Serve More Users in Response to Small Businesses' Requests

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- W2 and 1099 software provider, halfpricesoft.com believes small business employers and HR managers need simple, affordable and reliable tax software. In response to users’ requests, halfpricesoft.com updates ezW2 software with new features to simplify small businesses tax reporting.



The new features include:

- Updated W2 and 1099 data importing feature to speed up tax reporting

- New tax form e-file feature

- Supports more territories including Palau, Guam, Puerto Rico, Northern Mariana Islands and Virgin Islands



This new ezW2, W2 and 1099-misc software for 2012 tax season is designed with simplicity in mind. The newly upgraded version also comes with the improved user interface with the form level help buttons, so even non-accountant users can set up company, add recipients, enter tax data and print forms easily and quickly.



“We intentionally engineered this software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax experts," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com. "You don't even need to have much knowledge of computers. We believe W2 and 1099 software should be simple, reliable and affordable. We hope ezW2 can help employers and HR managers spend less time on preparing tax forms and more time on growing business."



Available from just $39 per installation, ezW2 software has remained at that affordable price since its initial release in 2006. New users can download and try ezW2 at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp for free, with no cost and no obligation.



The main features of the new edition include:

- EzW2 can print 2 forms on one red form sheet - using half as many expensive red form sheets

- EzW2 eliminates need for W2 Copy A and W3 by laser printing Social Security Administration-approved substitutes on plain white paper

- Users save valuable time by eliminating the learning curve - ezW2 is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away

- Users save valuable time by importing employee data and contractor data from csv file - no need for users to enter the data one by one.

- Users save even more time by saving form data for later use and modification

- Support unlimited companies, unlimited form printing with one flat rate

- Support PDF feature

- Support e-file feature



EzW2 is compatible with Windows 7 (64-bit or 32-bit). It can also run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista system or MAC machines installed with Virtual Machine or Parallel.



Priced from $39 (Free through TrialPay offer), ezW2 software is affordable for any business. To start the free test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.