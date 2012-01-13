EzW2 Software Readies Business For 2012 W-2 And 1099 Reporting Season

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2012 -- Being an employer is a big responsibility. Payroll tax software provider, Halfpricesoft.com, reminds small business owners, HR managers and accountants that Jan 31, 2012 is the mailing deadline of 1099-MISC and W2 tax forms to recipients. Employers looking for ways to simplify W2 and 1099 tax preparation can try out the new improved ezW2 software from Halfpricesoft.com.



“Small business owners should be spending their time growing their business, not trying to learn software or preparing W2 or 1099 tax forms by hand,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We created ezW2 to make that possible. Customers can start running W2’s and 1099’s as soon as the ezW2 software is installed - no learning curve, no wasted time.”



Equipped with an intuitive graphical user interface, the new ezW2, W2 and 1099-misc preparing, printing and e-filing software, is designed to be easy to use even for people without an accounting background or with little computer experience. The new ezW2 software prints forms W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096. It helps employers get ready for 2012 tax season in 8 ways:



(1) EzW2 can print 2 forms on one red form sheet - using half as many expensive red form sheets

(2) EzW2 eliminates need for W2 Copy A and W3 by laser printing Social Security Administration-approved substitutes on plain white paper

(3) Users save valuable time by eliminating the learning curve - ezW2 is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away

(4) Users save valuable time by importing employee data and contractor data from csv file - no need for users to enter the data one by one.

(5) Users save even more time by saving form data for later use and modification

(6)Support unlimited companies, unlimited form printing with one flat rate

(7) Support PDF feature

(8) Support e-file feature



EzW2 is compatible with Windows 7 (64-bit or 32-bit). It can also run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista system or MAC machines installed with Virtual Machine or Parallel. Available online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp for as little as $39 per installation, ezW2 is easy-to-use and affordable for any business.



The trial version is fully functional and there is no time limit to the trial offer. The trial version of ezW2 is limited only by printing a “SAMPLE” watermark on printed forms. To unlock the software for printing actual W2 and 1099 forms, customers simply purchase a license key online.



No more w-2 and 1099 filing headaches. To start the free test drive of ezW2 software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1009 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.