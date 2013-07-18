EzyDog US Announces Line of Dog Life Jackets to Protect the Active Pet

Ponderay, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- As the summer heats up, many pet owners enjoy taking their pets with them out on the water, onto boats and into pool areas. While exact statistics are not known, veterinarians estimate upwards of 10,000 dogs drown every year in swimming pools, lakes, and rivers. With this in mind, John Hatcher, spokesperson for Ezy Dog (http://store.ezydog.com/) announces a line of flotation devices.



Says Hatcher, "EzyDog is dedicated to helping you and your buddy get out and play! Our dog life vests are designed to offer superior safety, fit, and comfort, letting you spend less time worrying about your dog and more time in the water. While some people think dogs are natural swimmers, that's just not so. Especially as a dog ages, his swimming ability diminishes. And, just as with adults. some dogs are afraid of the water, some are more obese than others and some may be tire easier than others. Life jackets for pets are a must."



Hatcher offers the following advice when sizing your dog for a vest. "Did you know if you put an incorrectly sized life jacket on your dog it will not be an effective flotation device, and could even be dangerous? A small dog in a large jacket can easily slip out of it, and that makes it hazardous for your dog in the water and worthless as a safety tool. A large dog in a jacket that is too small can be incredibly uncomfortable and might not have enough floating material in the vest to make it effective for swimming. A dog flotation vest should fit your dog snugly, but not uncomfortably, and your dog should be able to swim with ease and comfort in the water with very little struggle or distress."



The vests come in two sizes, micro for dogs under 15 pounds and doggy for those over 15 pounds. Hatcher goes on to describe the vests saying, "The innovative design makes our dog flotation vest one of the safest on the market. It helps to ensure your dog's safety with proper use and plenty of flotation material. Additionally, it has adjustable neoprene straps to form a quick and ergonomic fit and durable materials that help to provide years of rough and ready performance. It also has a sturdy D-ring on the dog life vests for attaching a dog leash."



EzyDog makes a line of products encompassing the rugged outdoor lifestyle dogs love along with the comfort and style pet owners prefer. EzyDog is the manufacturer of the Original Shock Absorbing Leash that combines the latest in sports technology with the durability dog owners demand. Their unique and highly functional leash systems are designed for comfort, control and safety, paying special attention to dogs that pull or are in training. All EzyDog Products are designed to help both owners and pets get more out of the great outdoors.