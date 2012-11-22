F1 Autocentres Open a New Depot in Oxford City Centre

Oxford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2012 -- After the success which followed its opening of a branch in Southampton West Quay last year, Formula 1 Autocentres has announced that it will be opening another brand new depot in the city of Oxford. This branch will be located in the city centre, on Oxpens Rd, and will bring the total number of the company’s depots up to fifty eight.



The new deport is just further evidence of F1 Autocentres commitment to the provision of an unbeatably fast fitting service. The branch in Oxford will offer all of F1’s services, as well as MOT testing in the near future. Air-con, servicing and tyres can now be booked online. In celebration of the launch, the company are currently offering some amazingly low prices on their services, for a limited time only. These include car servicing from just £49, to tyres from £27.



Formula 1 Autocentres is one of the biggest independently owned chains of its kind within the UK. It’s a family run business, made up of Leon, Paul and Phil Glencross and is dedicated to delivering the very best services and products, at the most competitive prices. The business was first established by Phil and his father Stan in 1969, in Hertfordshire. Five years later, Phil had gone on to expand it, by buying nearby garage and setting up a tyre centre. From these humble beginnings, he and his family went on to establish an enormously successful fast fit business.



In 1987, the garage was purchased by the Shell Corporation and in the same year, the Glencross family came up with the concept for the F1 Autocentres, and the first branch with this title was opened in Bedford. The goal of these Autocentres was to provide a new level of fast fit service, in modern, clean premises, using highly training employees and hi-tech equipment – all of which was a far cry from the image which was associated with the industry at that time. The company continued to grow its customer base and today, runs a thriving business which is continuing to expand and flourish.



