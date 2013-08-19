F1 News 2013: Who Would Become Formula 1 Final Champions 2013 - Webber vs Vettel?

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Carracingf1.com offers detailed F1 news coverage one of the most publicized intra-team rivalries in the Formula One history. If you are a regular follower of F1 news, you must be aware of what is going on between Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber, both belong to Red Bull Racing.



Regular readers of Carracingf1.com must know the story of the infamous spat between these two drivers at Malaysian Grand Prix earlier in the season.



The spokesperson of the website says it offers “comprehensive news on all incidents and persons related to Formula 1 – not just about Webber vs Vettel”.



What happened at Sepang



The real cause of rivalry between these two Red Bull drivers is their ego. Webber had already been a top driver when Vettel came along. At first, Webber was the leading driver and Vettel his under study. However, once Vettel started winning races, the team management offered him better support. As in real life, winners tend to attract more patronage in Formula One too.



Their rivalry reached a boiling point during the final stages of Malaysian Grand Prix, held earlier this season at the Sepang International Circuit. Webber was leading the race when it happened. Vettel defied team orders and overtook Webber and went on to win the race. Worse, the team management took no action against Vettel for this obvious indiscipline. Dejected, Webber announced that he is going to quit the team, and possibly the whole Formula One scene, at the end of the season.



About Formula One news

Carracingf1.com was one of the few websites that offered comprehensive news coverage of the Webber vs Vettel rivalry, while it was going on and how it panned out. While Vettel went from strength to strength from there, Webber appears to have lost focus.



The website not just offers news such as this one, but it offers live video streaming, race highlights, and schedules of upcoming races. It also offers some juicy news about players’ private lives, their girl friends and wives.



In addition to F1 news, Carracingf1.com also introduces new toys and fancy cars inspired by the Formula One. It regularly updates racers’ net worth and earnings.



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Website : http://www.carracingf1.com/