F2Video.com Offers Quality Commercial Video Production in Miami, South Florida

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- F2 Video Miami offers business video, corporate video productions, web-commercials and video production for websites, social media, events, trade-shows, business presentations and much more. The company is based in Miami but is serving customers all over South Florida.



With every business looking for innovative ways to promote their products and services, video production proves to be an important concept today. Understanding customers' demands, this South-Florida company readily offers high-quality solutions.



"Today, video can be an extremely important instrument for your product advertising, promotion and marketing. Our video production services will help you introduce customers to your business and to show them 'the people behind the brand'. We will present your facilities or services in the best possible way. Testimonials or interviews with you, a member of your staff or a satisfied customer will dramatically increase customer confidence and show potentials clients what you and your business are all about. Videos are also a perfect tool to introduce newly launched products or services, or to better present your company in lobby videos, in-house presentations, at trade-shows, in web-commercials, your companies home-page, social media and many other places."



F2Video.com starts every production with a meeting with the client, in which concept and content of the video are discussed. The next step is the video-shooting at the client's location. In most cases the shoot only takes between 1-3 hours and it does not affect the normal flow of the client's business. After the shoot, F2Video.com will edit the video footage and add titles, graphics, voiceover, animation and music, according to the client's requirements. "We welcome any suggestions from our clients so we can deliver the final product with ultimate client satisfaction", adds the F2video.com spokesperson.



The Miami based video production company can post the client videos on any social website like YouTube or Facebook or on on the client's own commercial website. The company has been offering its HD video web - commercials for restaurants, hotels, medical facilities, doctors, fashion boutiques, artists, industrial corporations, florists, product introductions, training videos, live event coverage and much more.



Commenting about the cost of video production, the spokesperson of F2video.com assured that it's offering its services at very affordable rates. "Our production packages start as low as 795 USD only", he added.



For further information regarding the video packages and rates from F2video.com, interested customers are requested to call (786) 352-8145. Or can directly log on to the company homepage at F2video.com.