F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit on February 6, 2023

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2023 -- A deadline is coming up on February 6, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV)



Investors who purchased shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: February 6, 2023. NYSE: FXLV stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) common shares, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that F45 Training Holdings' rapid growth strategy was unsustainable, reliant on franchisees opening multiple locations in a short period of time and/or dependent on franchisees who required near 100% financing of their operations in order to open for business, a model that was, at the time of the July 2021 IPO, unsustainable.



Those who purchased shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



