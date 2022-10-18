F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at F45 Training Holdings Inc..



Investors who purchased shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain F45 Training Holdings directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Austin, TX based F45 Training Holdings Inc. operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. On or around July 15, 2021, F45 Training Holdings Inc., commenced its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 18,750,000 shares of common stock to the investing public at $16 per share.



On or about July 26, 2022, F45 Training Holdings Inc. announced the departure of its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Adam J. Gilchirst, a reduction of its operational expenses, including of its global workforce, and a revised guidance for full-year 2022.



Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) declined to as low as $0.786 per share on July 27, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.