F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2023 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of F45 Training Holdings Inc. was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: FXLV stocks follows a lawsuit filed against F45 Training Holdings Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: FXLV stocks, concerns whether certain F45 Training Holdings Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas the plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that F45 Training Holdings' rapid growth strategy was unsustainable, reliant on franchisees opening multiple locations in a short period of time and/or dependent on franchisees who required near 100% financing of their operations in order to open for business, a model that was, at the time of the July 2021 IPO, unsustainable.



Those who purchased shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



