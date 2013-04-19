Offering Amino Fusion Smoothing Treatment: Formaldehyde Free, 100% Vegan, Paraben Free

Manhattan Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- The f450 Amino Fusion Smoothing Treatment uses an amino acid formula to smooth the hair. During this 100% Vegan, Formaldehyde-free, Keratin-free, Paraben-free, Formalin-free, Methylene-free, Glycol-free and chemical-free process, amino acids bond to the internal structure of the hair in order to straighten it at the follicle level. Whereas techniques such as the Brazilian Blowout and Keratin Treatments damage your hair as they straighten, this revolutionary treatment actually strengthens your hair’s texture and balances its natural pH level as it smoothes away frizz, curls and unwanted texture.



In just 3 to 4 hours, the f450 AFST treatment provides smooth, 100% frizz-free hair with curls reduced by more than 65% and up to 100%. Results last for about 12 weeks, and treatment costs about half as much as Japanese Hair Straightening. Because the amino acids are bio-compatible with your hair, the treatment will wear evenly throughout your hair over time. This allows customers to avoid the grow-out period and unruly roots that are characteristic of many harsh hair straightening treatments.



Caviam’s founder, Mayumi Sappington, understands the intricate relationship between healthy hair, a positive outlook and a peaceful inner life. Guided by more than 30 years of experience as a stylist in the international hair care industry, Mayumi “May” Sappington provides a growing global clientele with innovative Japanese hair care techniques.