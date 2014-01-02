F4X Training System Review - Old School New Body

Hempstead, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Loading oneself with excess workout routines is a terribly wrong idea which only transforms the body into a bulkier shape. Old School New Body is a program designed by Steve and Becky Holman to help people achieve that fitness workout in a more efficient and workable manner. This brilliant approach by the Holmans will not let anyone’s hard work go down the drain. The foundation of this fitness program is based on the Focus 4 Exercise System (F4X workout) in collaboration with other dietary plans to insure both amazing looks and good health.



In Old School New Body, Steve and Becky Holman have emphasized on why low-fat diets should be avoided at all cost. In order for the proper maintenance of body’s homeostatic balance and production of vital hormones, bodies need fat and cholesterol. Thus, there is absolutely no need to adopt that starvation mode in order to attain a lean and younger looking figure. Keep in mind, dehydration is what makes the body look 60 at the actual age of 40. The authors of this F4X workout have explained the essential role of water in reversing the aging process. The most important aspect of Old School New Body is the full body exercises which the users are recommended to carry out every week for not more than 90 minutes. Believe it or not, this is all people need to achieve that amazingly fit and younger looking body.



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The Holmans have divided Old School New Body’s F4X workout into three progressive phases which are briefly described below:



F4X Lean: With this F4X Lean Meal Plan and a few body movements, body’s fat suit can be easily shed to get that desired lean figure. After this part is successfully accomplished, users can stop the program right there as their muscles will already become toned and thus weight loss can actually be seen. The last two parts are advanced phases which are totally optional.



F4X Shape: This part is of great help to users looking to build more muscle. What’s good about building more muscle is that the intake of more food will regulate the muscle building process into burning down calories even when the body is resting.



F4X Build: Users wanting to attain that wrestler look can carry out this phase. For this, they have to follow a little more workout and diet plans than the actual first phase.



The F4X Workout mentioned in Old School New Body does not imitate some magic pill that can grant users eternal youth. This approach is specifically formulated by Steve and Becky Holman to slow down the aging process as well as attaining a lean figure. Users willing to carry out this F4X protocol should remain motivated throughout the entire process and should not ditch it in the middle or just when the results can be eventually seen. It is highly recommended for users to adhere to the program to see long-lasting and desired results.



About oldschoolnewbody.com

Steve and Becky Holman have created the phenomenal Old School New Body guide especially for people in their 40s because the most redeeming quality of this program is to make them look in their 20s or 30s. Great thing about this workout is that the requirements to attain that younger phase of life again only consist of a few simple exercises and tasty diet plan. Positive testimonies of many satisfied customers found on the internet can easily assure that there is no program out there as effective as Old School New Body that can actually bring out that model figure in a person. Additionally, users not satisfied with their purchase are also given the authority to 100% money back guarantee within 60 days of purchase.



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