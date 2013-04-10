F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares over potential securities laws violations by F5 Networks, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Investors who purchased shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV),have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) concerning whether a series of statements by F5 Networks, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



F5 Networks, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $653.08 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2009 to over $1.37 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $91.53 million to $275.19 million.



Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) grew from as low as $18.75 per share in March 2009 to as high as $144.17 per share in Jan. 2011, respectively $136.26 per share in May 2012.



Then on April 4, 2013, F5 Networks, Inc. announced its preliminary results for the second quarter of fiscal 2013, ended March 31, 2013.



Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) dropped from $90.48 per share on April 4, 2013, to $72.91 per share on April 5, 2013.



On April 9, 2013, NASDAQ:FFIV shares closed at $72.65 per share, which is almost half of its current 52 week High.



