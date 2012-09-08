FAAN Walk for Food Allergy Comes to Austin

Fairfax, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2012 -- This year’s FAAN Walk for Food Allergy in Austin will take place atMueller Lake Park on Saturday, September 22, 2012, at 10 a.m.Senator Judith Zaffirini and Representative Dan Branch will serve as Honorary Ambassadors.Noah Lyons of Austin will serve as the Honorary Youth Chair.



The event, held in more than 40 cities across the country as well as online to support the Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Network (FAAN™), increases awareness about food allergies, and raises money for advocacy,education and research.



An estimated 15 million Americans, including nearly 6 million children, have a food allergy - that’s 1 in 13 children. Food allergies are a potentially life-threatening medical condition, and the CDC reported that food allergies result in over 300,000 ambulatory-care visits a year among children.



Registration for FAAN’s Walk for Food Allergy is now open at this link! Individuals, families, community groups, and anyone else wishing to raise funds for FAAN are encouraged to register and attend this family-friendly event. Registration is free.



Check-in for the 2-milewalk starts at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Mueller Lake Park is located at 4600 Mueller Blvd. in Austin. Following the Walk, participants can enjoy a moonwalk, balloon artist, live music, face painting, scavenger hunt, a photo booth, Games 2 U and more.



Please join us for the FAAN Walk for Food Allergy in Austin. We walk to save a life!



About FAAN

Founded in 1991, the Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Network (FAAN) is the world leader in information, programs, and resources about food allergy, a potentially life-threatening medical condition that afflicts as many as 15 million Americans, including nearly 6 million children. A nonprofit organization based in Fairfax, Va., FAAN has approximately 20,000 members in the U.S., Canada, and 58 other countries. It is dedicated to raising public awareness, providing advocacy and education, and advancing research on behalf of all those affected by food allergies and anaphylaxis. FAAN provides information and educational resources about food allergy to patients, their families, schools, health professionals, pharmaceutical companies, the food industry, and government officials. To become a member or for more information, please visit www.foodallergy.org.