Fabert Makeup EFX Studio Looks to Raise $250,000 via Kickstarter for the Making of 'Autumn Moon'.

Hamilton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- When Randy R Fabert was 10, he saw the original Frankenstein starring Boris Karloff as "The Monster," and that was a turning point for him. He read every book he could get his hands on about makeup, stage makeup, film, and TV makeup. Jack Pierce became his idol. Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy and The Wolf Man were among his favorites and still to this day he will tell that The Bride of Frankenstein is the best movie ever made.



In 1981, Randy was introduced to the work of Rick Baker with An American Werewolf in London and with that he set a new goal to design and create characters and creatures that would stand up to the likes of Rick Baker. Randy created "Fabert Makeup EFX Studio" to design and create awesome characters and creatures, with a supreme attention to detail.



Randy and his team have invested their time and money to shoot the opening scene to their old school Werewolf film "Autumn Moon". They need funding help to finish it. Kickstarter funds will be used to hire the remaining cast and crew to finish the film. The company’s F/X budget will go towards finishing the WOLF costumes, mass body parts for mass graves, and lots of blood. This movie will be one of the bloodiest films ever made.



This project will only be funded if at least $250,000 is pledged by Tue, May 20 2014 7:57 AM +05:30.



For more information or to schedule an interview please contact:

Terrance Huff

terrance@tminus321.com

818-693-1320

Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1h7i4l8