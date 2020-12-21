FabFellas Introduces NeoWave with the Power of Acoustic Wave Therapy

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- FabFellas is pleased to introduce NeoWave, a device that can be used to treat Erectile Dysfunction in men. According to studies, more than 30 million men are affected by ED in the US alone. And NeoWave is a safe and proven technology that guarantees 93% success rate and also offers long term ED results. The first and foremost highlight of this device is that it is an at-home ED solution with zero side effects. The treatments are quick, effective and provide long lasting results that the partner would immediately notice. "Over the years, I had just learned to accept that our life in the bedroom would just never be the same. I've never been so happy to be proven wrong! NeoWave has literally changed everything :)" says Samantha from San Diego, California.



Men can now stop using those unreliable quick fixes in the form of supplements and pills. They are not only expensive but are highly ineffective despite prolonged usage. They also come with certain side effects when used for a long time. Those who have use FabFellas's NeoWave are truly amazed by the results and are express satisfaction with regards to their sexual life post NeoWave. "All I can say is YES! I had forgotten how amazing it feels to know that I'm ready anytime things begin to heat up. I've officially gone to my last embarrassing doctor's visit!" says Jason from Charlotte, NC. The device is backed by an innovative technology wherein the shockwaves sent by the device boost the blood flow thereby facilitating net-vascularization. This aids in treating the root cause of ED. Proven by clinical trials, this device can be used without the need for any prescription.



To know more visit https://fabfellas.com/



About https://fabfellas.com/

FabFellas is an Indiana based company which has introduced NeoWave, a low key device for ED treatment yielding high key results. Backed by the acoustic wave therapy, NeoWave is a safe, pain-free and non-invasive solution for Erectile Dysfunction.



Media Contact



FabFellas

Address: 6101 North Keystone, Ste. 1200C #1009 Indianapolis, IN 46220

Email: Contact@fabfellas.com

Website: https://fabfellas.com