Fabhair.Com Launches a Free Online Video Academy for Virgin Brazilian Hair

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Hair extensions professional Fabhair.com in New York has partnered with master stylist Fashion Hendricks from NYC Weave Studio to create a free online video academy for Virgin Brazilian hair.



The increasingly popular hair extension product called Virgin Brazilian Hair has long been throned as the Empress of the hair extension industry. Versatile features such as longevity, tangle freedom and the unprocessed state enabling dye, bleach, perm, ombre and styling with heated tools, has made Virgin Brazilian hair the most sought-after hair property among celebrities as well as beauty enthusiasts throughout the world.



In the free online video academy, celebrity stylist and weaveologist Fashion Hendricks brings 23 years of extensive experience, reveling every secret about beautiful Virgin Brazilian hair: how to prepare, braid, install, maintain, style and remove Virgin Brazilian hair extensions.



"This is probably the most comprehensive collection of online tutorials ever launched with focus on Virgin Brazilian hair, and the best part is that it is all free. So far we have uploaded five films of this ongoing series and the response has been overwhelming", says Anna Labelle, CEO of Fabhair.com.



"In less than 2 months we have received nearly 300 000 views proving the substantial need and interest for a professional and trustable Virgin Brazilian hair source".



Several upcoming videos are in the pipeline and will be released continuously during fall 2013.



In connection with introducing the free online video academy, Fabhair.com launches a series of Virgin Brazilian hair products carefully selected to provide amazing quality at an affordable price point. "Our mission is to enable beautiful transformations for everyday girls. That is why we seek to over deliver on quality compared to price", says Anna Labelle.



To view the free online Virgin Brazilian Academy go to: http://www.fabhair.com/fabhair_academy/



