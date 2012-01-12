New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Fabric Filters for Thermal Power - Global Market Size, Average Pricing, Equipment Market Share and Competitive Landscape Analysis to 2020"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2012 -- GlobalData's report "Fabric Filters for Thermal Power - Global Market Size, Average Pricing, Equipment Market Share and Competitive Landscape Analysis to 2020" provides an analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges and revenue forecast, average pricing, market share analysis and volume sales for the global fabric filter market. The report covers eight key countries for fabric filter market. The global fabric filter market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. The global fabric filter market for power plants is expected to reach $1,211m in 2015 from $625m in 2010. The major driver for the fabric filter market during this period is expected to be stringent regulations to control the power plant particulate matter and mercury emissions.
Scope
- Data on the revenue generated from fabric filter sales for the leading countries of the world.
- Data on the pricing and volume analysis for fabric filters, globally and for leading countries of the world like the US, Canada, India, China, Australia, South Africa, Italy and Poland.
- Revenue forecast at the global level.
- Detailed market share analysis of top market participants such as Alstom SA, Hamon Research-Cottrell, Inc., Siemens and Babcock & Wilcox Company.
- Fabric filter regulations for key countries
- Data sourced from proprietary databases and primary interviews with key participants across the value chain.
Reasons to get this Report
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for the fabric filter market.
- Develop strategies based on the latest pricing trends, market shares and revenue growth.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage in the fabric filter market's growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.
