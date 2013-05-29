Fabulous Facial Blog Presents a New Article About Spa Skin Care Treatments at Home

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Posh spa skin care treatments are now within reach for people on any budget. The Fabulous Facial blog proudly presents an information-packed article offering the latest advice on how to perform affordable spa skin care treatments right at home.



Determining skin type is the first step toward choosing the right products for a spa treatment at home. Most people have dry, oily or normal skin. Some people have combination skin or sensitive skin. Fabulous Facial helps define these terms clearly so anyone can figure out their own particular skin type.



The key to better skin is effective cleansing for any skin type. Fabulous Facial offers cutting edge suggestions about how to cleanse skin without causing dryness or blemishes. The article also outlines the importance of using a toner and what ingredient everyone should avoid.



All types of skin look best with a moisturizer. Few people realize oily skin requires the right kind of moisturizer to be balanced and avoid breakouts. Fabulous Facial discusses everything from selecting the proper moisturizer to how to apply it for optimum results.



No spa skin care treatment is complete without exfoliating and applying a facial mask. Fabulous Facial reviews what products are most effective and how often to use them. According to spokesperson for Fabulous Facial and BeautifulFacial.com, “A facial mask is always used by the leading spas in the world. It is a way to finalize any skin care regime for the best possible results.”



The article also offers suggestions about the right foods to eat and what habits to avoid. It provides a brief list of the essential tools to perform spa quality skin care at home. Fabulous Facial covers all aspects of spa skin care treatments so anyone can do it on their own.



All about Fabulous Facial Blog

Fabulous Facial offer the latest advice and tips for the best possible skin. People turn to Fabulous Facial to learn more about spa skin care treatments, clearing up acne and looking youthful for years to come.



Kelly Hahn

fabulousfacial@hotmail.com