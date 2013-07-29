Fabulous Fitted Kitchens Gain a Following in UK

Alness, Ross-shire -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Certain spots of a house can be very pleasant areas for family and guests to congregate. A kitchen that’s made of durable materials, is maintained clean & gleaming, and is equipped with modern conveniences can be a joy to work in everyday. Conversely, a poorly designed, untidy, or dull-looking kitchen can deter. The good news is, there is a modern and easy way to spruce up kitchens that has taken UK by storm.



Fitted kitchens add character, sassiness, and elegance to one of the busiest parts of the home. High-gloss finish, sleek curves, gleaming and smooth surfaces, plus strategic arrangement of basic kitchen tools, furniture and appliances all come together to create a kitchen that inspires and invites company.



Through a fitted kitchen, homeowners can bring the outdoors in, as shown in some of the styles that form part of the Trends Kitchens. Modern kitchens highlighted by a woodgrain effect in the cupboard, lower cabinets, and shelves feel warm and easy on the eyes. Another fabulous option is a kitchen punctuated by glossy ivory white surfaces and a touch of plum. White can look very elegant in everything from the kitchen cabinets to the island-cum-work table/dining spot.



To beautify your kitchen, find a highly professional supplier specializing innovative designs in Fitted Kitchens UK. Going for a first-rate kitchen design service that can add or improve your kitchen’s look may be pricey, but it can be worth it. For a kitchen installation that is open, friendly, luxurious-looking yet can fit most budgets, Second Nature Kitchens offer superb choices.



For ample storage and working space, the German kitchen brand, Schuller Kitchens, is awe-inspiring. The kitchen concept that has wended its way in the UK market is big on efficiency and style, and brings out positive feelings. Also making the most use of the elements of design, including color, is the Mereway Kitchens selection, which creates a remarkable aura. For a thoroughly modern kitchen with a timeless appeal that may bring to mind Italian architecture or Roman structures, Aster Kitchens stuns.