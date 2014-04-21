Fabulous Furniture Lowers Price on Famous Hand Chair

Lancashire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Leading UK furniture store Fabulous Furniture has announced a massive reduction in the price of their famous Red Swivel Hand Chair. The unique chair has featured on various TV shows and has become a top selling item for homeowners looking for funky seating in their home.



The chair (pictured) is a red hand shaped in an OK sign. It swivels around 360 degrees making it fun to sit in as well as to look at. Customers began flooding the Fabulous Furniture website with orders after the chair featured on UK TV shows. Sales remained steady largely thanks to word of mouth through happy customers. They appreciate the contemporary style and comfort that the chair offers.



The Red Swivel Hand chair soon became a big hit outside the home environment too. Business owners realised that the chair was both practical and fun, adding character to otherwise boring workspaces. It has also become a popular piece at events and even in bars. The strong build quality and red velour covering makes the chair suitable for many situations.



Fabulous Furniture has put the chair on sale for a limited time. The original price of £299.95 has been slashed down to £163.20. The chair is eligible for free UK delivery. It can be ordered online at http://www.fabulousfurniture.co.uk/ok-swivel-shiny-hand-chair-red



About Fabulous Furniture

Fabulous Furniture is a British furniture store with a popular showroom in Blackpool, Lancashire. The Fabulous Furniture website has become a big hit too over the past few years. Customers include those looking for original imported furnishings and up to date contemporary styles.



Fabulous Furniture

Ashworth Road Blackpool

Lancashire FY4 4UN

Tel: 01253 600616

Email: sales@fabulousfurniture.co.uk

http://www.fabulousfurniture.co.uk/