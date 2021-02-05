New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market.



Market Size – USD 269.82 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – The rising demand from the APAC region.



The global facade systems market is forecast to reach USD 459.87 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization will also drive the demand for facade systems during the forecast period. Construction Industry is a booming industry and is expected to remain so with the continuation of the development process, especially in the developing countries. With the process of development and the migration of people, the demand for façade systems from the residential applications has been a significant factor governing the growth of the market.



The report systematically segments the market to provide a more in-depth understanding of the market's distinctive aspects. Besides inspecting the financial positions of the leading companies in this industry, the report carefully evaluates the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios of these market players. Reports and Data's expert team of researchers have vividly pictured the global market scope over the projected timeline and analyzed the growth prospects of the new market entrants leveraging a set of advanced analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, and investment assessment. Therefore, the research study offers the latest updates about the significant impact of the ongoing COVID-19 on the Facade Systems business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape. The report's authors have performed a complete dissection of the current market scenario that is struggling with a severe financial crunch.



The key market players profiled in the report:



Nippon Sheet Glass, Saint-Gobain, Central Glass, Asahi Glass, BASF, Guardian Industries, Dryvit Systems Inc., Sto SE & Co KGaA, Terraco Group, ParexGroup SA, James Hardie Industries PLC, Etex Group, Boral Limited, Nichiha Corporation, Kingspan PLC, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Knauf, Georgia-Pacific LLC, SHERA, USG Corporation, Universal Cement Corporation (UCC), and Vinh Tuong Industrial Corporation, among others.



Global Facade Systems Market: Competitive Landscape



The global Facade Systems market is highly competitive in nature. The report conducts a precise study of the functioning mechanisms of the global Facade Systems market's leading contenders. Industry experts have observed a wide array of business growth strategies employed by these industry players that enable them to accrue significant shares of the global market and further fortify their market positions. This section of the report thus emphasizes the fundamental strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and technological upgradation, undertaken by these players to build a valuable market standing. The global Facade Systems market report studies the company profiles of these market players in detail to enable readers to gain meaningful insights into this industry's emerging growth and development prospects.



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



- Ventilated façade

- Non-ventilated façade

- Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



- Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS)

- Curtain Wall

- Siding

- Cladding

- Others



End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



- Commercial

- Residential

- Industrial



Key Takeaways from the Global Facade Systems Market report:



- The global Facade Systems market report entails a broad product segmentation.

- It methodically evaluates the overall product expanse of this business space.

- The report covers pivotal information about the accrued market share of each product type, their profit estimations, and production growth graph.

- The report provides the reader with a generic summary of the application gamut of the global Facade Systems market.

- The report further details the market share and product demand for each application segment.

- The study estimates the growth rate of each application segment over the projected timeframe.

- Moreover, the report offers crucial information on the different parameters boosting the global market expansion, such as raw material production and market concentration rates.



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Global Facade Systems Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Facade Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Facade Systems Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rapid growth of infrastructure and construction activities



4.2.2.2. Growing population



4.2.2.3. Rise in the level of disposable income in developing nations



4.2.2.4. Technological advancements in the construction sector



Continue….



Thank you for reading our report. In order to get further information on the report or to receive a customized sample of it, please connect with our team. The team will ensure your report is structured according to your requirements.



