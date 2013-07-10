Face-Exercise.com Explains How to Use Face Exercises for a More Youthful Face

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- People spend hours at the gym every week in order to grow their muscles and look better. However, few people work out the muscles in their face. Just like working out any other muscles in the body, working out face muscles can lead to noticeable improvements in appearance.



Face-Exercise.com aims to introduce facial exercises to the wider masses. At Face-Exercise.com, visitors will find all sorts of face exercises they can perform at home. Face exercises are performed by both men and women all over the world and have been linked to a more youthful appearance and other benefits.



The Face-Exercise.com homepage begins by explaining the numerous benefits of facial exercises. Specifically, facial exercises lead to a more youthful face and neckline with absolutely no surgery required. Facial exercises can also reverse the aging process by tightening the forehead, supporting neck muscles, and plumping the cheeks.



As a spokesperson for Face-Exercise.com explains, anybody who is skeptical about the value of face muscles tends to change their opinion soon after visiting the website:



“We don’t think twice about exercising our arms, legs, chests, and backs at the gym. But exercises for the face continue to fly under the radar. Our website is built to dispel any myths people have about facial exercises while highlighting some of the most effective face exercises and training information available today.”



Face exercises information is available for free on the Face-Exercise.com website, where visitors can learn about exercises that improve the plumpness of their cheeks. One exercise involves filling the cheeks with air just like blowing up a balloon. Then, the exerciser opens their eyes as wide as possible while letting the pressure inside build up. This pose is held for several seconds before letting the air out and relaxing the cheek muscles.



To learn about more face and neck exercises, visitors are encouraged to sign up to a free email list or download a book entitled “The Secrets of the Youthful Face: Face Exercises for Everyone.”



As the Face-Exercise.com spokesperson explains, the benefits quickly outweigh any misconceptions people might have about the concept:



“Some exercises might make the individual feel silly. But thankfully, all exercises can easily be performed at home in front of a mirror with nobody to laugh but yourself. Once people start to notice the benefits of more refined facial features, they have every reason to continue with those exercises. Some people have been performing face exercises for over 15 years with phenomenal results.”



