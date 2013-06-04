Face-Lifted Edition of BMW X1 Unveiled in India, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- BMW is one of the distinguished car brands in the world that is much famed to have introduced one of the best cars in terms of luxury and technology.



The world famous car brand of BMW recently launched the latest edition of the face-lifted BMW X1 in the Indian market.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives that with the similar diesel powered engine, BMW has planned to introduce three new trim levels in the Indian market.



Gaadi.com also feels that as the launch of Honda CR-V and the petrol variant of Audi Q3 were much awaited, BMW purposely planned big to launch the all new face-lifted edition of X1 ahead of them and at a refreshing price of around 28 lacs.



BMW also boasts of not having made the petrol variants of face-lifted X1 in the Indian market. On the contrary, the all new X1 face-lift will be seen exhibiting a 2.0L diesel powered engine whereas sDrive 20d, sDrive 20d Sport Line and sDrive 20d xLine will be the three trim levels that will hit the Indian roads soon.



With slight changes on the exteriors as well as interiors, the all new BMW X1 will now measure 4877 mm in length, 1983 mm in width and 1699 mm in height. As per the performance is concerned, the 2.0L diesel engine of all new X1 will generate a peak power of 184 PS and a peak torque of 380 Nm when paired to a 8-speed automatic gearbox as compared to the power of 177 PS and a torque of 350 Nm generated by the outgoing model of BMW X1.



Incorporating changes like that of revised bumpers and a wider kidney grille, the all new BMW X1 will be seen exhibiting redesigned headlights along with corona rings powered by LED lights. Although the face-lifted version is tagged at a higher price as compared to the outgoing model, it is considered that the 2013 edition of BMW X1 will give Audi Q3 a tough run in terms of value for money quotient.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of BMW X1 can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



