Face Mask Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Masks market in 2020.



COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.



The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.



This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.



Market Segmentation by Type and by Application



The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and by Type and by Application segments of the global Face Mask market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue, sales analysis and forecast of the global Face Mask market by Type and by Application segment for the period 2015-2026.



Market Segment by Type, the Face Mask market is segmented into

Hospital Mask

Industrial Mask

Dental Mask

Veterinary Mask

Other



Market Segment by Application, the Face Mask market is segmented into

Pharmacy & Drugstore

Supermarket & Mall

Online Channel



This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Masks industry.



China is the world's largest producer and exporter of masks; the production of masks in normal years accounts for about 50% of the world's output, 70% of which is for export. 90% of American masks are imported from China, and 70% of Japanese masks are dependent on China. At present, China's production of masks has increased more than 10 times to 120 million per day, but the global supply and demand gap of masks still cannot be alleviated. According to the calculation of 560 million employed people returning to work and production, the daily demand is at least 400 million; considering that the epidemic prevention and control in China has achieved stage victory, the non-personnel intensive scenes in low-risk areas can be appropriately removed masks, and the daily demand will remain at 150 million for a period of time. China has diagnosed 500 thousand novel coronavirus pneumonia outside China, and the acceptance of masks has changed greatly in the European and American countries that are in the epi-center of the COVID-19. The global daily demand for masks may reach hundreds of millions, and hundreds of millions of overseas orders for masks are emerging.



Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Masks YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a 153.1% in 2020 and the revenue will be US$ 7.24 billion in 2020 from US$ 2.86 billion in 2019. The market size of Masks will reach US$ 3.14 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of -12.99% from 2020 to 2026.



The daily output of masks in China has been growing rapidly in recent one month. According to the data released by the national development and Reform Commission, on February 29, including ordinary masks, medical masks and medical N95 masks, the daily output of masks in China reached 110 million, 116 million, 5.2 times and 12 times of the level on February 1, respectively, greatly alleviating the contradiction between the supply and demand of masks. Among them, the daily production of medical N95 masks has reached 1.96 million and 1.66 million respectively. The daily production of medical N95 masks is about 16 times of that of February 1, which effectively solves the protection needs of front-line medical staff.



Regardless of the epidemic situation, China is the world's largest producer and exporter of masks. In normal years, the production of masks accounts for about 50% of the world's total, of which more than 70% are for export. Before the outbreak, the daily output of masks in China was about 20 million. In the past five years, the output of masks has maintained a growth rate of about 10%. According to data, the annual output of masks in China in 2018 and 2019 is 4.5 billion and 5 billion respectively, and the daily output is estimated to be 15 million according to the 330-day production.



The total production of masks will be estimated to 10.1 billion in China in 2020, compared with 5.0 billion in 2019. The production is expected to grow by 153.1% in 2020. With the control of the epidemic situation, the demand for masks will decline, and the excess mask production capacity will face greater adjustment. The overall production will fall back in 2021. And the production of masks will be 5.3 billion in China, with a CAGR of -10.19% from 2020 to 2026.



The mask is a kind of sanitary product, which is generally used to filter the air entering the mouth and nose by wearing it on the mouth and nose, so as to block harmful gases, smells and droplets from entering and leaving the mouth and nose of the wearer. It is made of gauze or paper, etc.



Masks have a certain filtering effect on the air entering the lungs. When respiratory infectious diseases are prevalent, and when working in dust and other polluted environment, wearing masks has a very good effect.



The Masks can mainly be divided into five categories: N95, N100, P95, P100 and R95. Accordingly, the global market size of N95, N100, P95, P100 and R95 will reach US $ xx billion, US $ xx billion, US $ xx billion, US $ xx billion, and US $ xx billion in 2020, respectively, which are increased compared to 2019 xx%, xx%, xx%, xx% and xx%. N95 takes a big amount of market with xx%.



N95



An N95 mask or N95 respirator is a particulate respirator with a filter that meets the N95 NIOSH air filtration rating, meaning that it filters at least 95% of airborne particles but is not resistant to oil. It is the most common particulate filtering face piece respirator. This kind of respirator protects against particulates, but not gases or vapors.



N95 respirators are considered functionally equivalent to certain respirators regulated under different jurisdictions, such as FFP2 respirators of the European Union and KN95 respirators of China. However, slightly different criteria are used to certify their performance, such as the filter efficiency, test agent and flow rate, and permissible pressure drop.



The N95 mask requires a fine mesh of synthetic polymer fibres, also known as nonwoven polypropylene fabric, which is produced through a highly specialized process called melt blowing that forms the inner filtration layer that filters out hazardous particles.



N100

N100 is one of nine NIOSH certified dust masks. N represents that its material is only suitable for filtering non oily dust, and 100 represents that its filtering efficiency reaches at least 99.97%.



P95

Most commonly used for working in environments exposed to oil-based particles, P95 masks are approved by NIOSH for 95% filtration efficiency against oil-based and non-oil-based particulates. P95 masks are ideally suited in the petrochemical and pharmaceutical sectors.



P100

Most commonly used for working in environments exposed to oil-based particles, P100 masks are approved by NIOSH for 99.97% filtration efficiency against oil-based and non-oil-based particulates. P100 masks are also suited in the petrochemical and pharmaceutical sectors.



R95

Under the NIOSH classification system, 'N' rated respirators can only be used for particles that do not contain oils. But, 'R' rated respirators may be used in environments that contain oily particles. A N95 disposable respirator does not protect against oily particles; a R95 does. Besides, the R95 has an 8 hour service life.



Application



From the perspective of application, Masks can be divided into three main categories: Medical Use, Industrial Use and Daily Use. Accordingly, the global market size of Medical Use, Industrial Use and Daily Use will reach US $ xx billion, US $ xx billion, and US $ xx billion in 2020, respectively, which are increased compared to 2019 xx%, xx% and xx%. Medical Use takes a big amount of market with xx%.



Before the outbreak of the epidemic, in addition to the habit of pollen prevention in Japan, there was a little more demand for daily masks. Most of the people in most countries generally did not have the habit of wearing masks when they went out. Masks were not daily grade equipment. Therefore, most of the world's annual demand for 5 billion masks is for medical and industrial use, and the proportion of daily consumption of the general public is very limited. From the proportion of daily protective masks in the output value of all masks, it can be seen that only 12%. In addition to the first-line treatment of the epidemic, the rapidly increasing demand for masks is mainly generated by the general public due to the requirements of new pneumonia epidemic prevention.



Respirators are consumables. Ordinary medical respirators need to be replaced every 4 hours. Even N95 respirators with high quality are generally worn for no more than 8 hours. At the same time, some public buy too much for reserve, donation and other needs, which makes the demand for respirators increase exponentially or even exponentially in a short time.



Medical Use



Medical masks are generally composed of non-woven fabrics, melt blown fabrics, nose strips, ear bands, etc. the main structure is a three-layer non-woven SMS "sandwich" structure; the outer S-layer waterproof non-woven fabric is antifoam, the inner S-layer ordinary spun bond non-woven fabric is hygroscopic, and the middle m-layer electret treated melt blown non-woven fabric filters bacteria and suspended particles. The melt blown cloth is the "heart" material of medical masks. The non-woven fabric for mask is made of PP polypropylene fibre by non-woven process, while the melt blown non-woven fabric needs electret treatment, and the high-end m-layer non-woven fabric can also be replaced by PTFE.



Industrial Use



Industrial masks, specifications of HT-P gas and liquid filter materials, PP melt blown microfiber non-woven fabrics, protective masks non-woven fabrics, filter fabrics, etc.



Specification of HT-P gas and liquid filter material, PP melt blown microfiber non-woven fabric, protective mask non-woven fabric, filter fabric, etc. With advanced technology, equipment and testing instruments, the product has superior filtration performance, and is widely used in the supporting filtration of pharmaceutical equipment, purification treatment of medical sterile room, water treatment industry, protection and purification industry.



Daily Use



The most common daily use of masks is to prevent pollen allergy in Japanese people. At the same time, there are some uses for preventing the spread of influenza.



Facemasks are made in different thicknesses and with different ability to protect you from contact with liquids. These properties may also affect how easily you can breathe through the facemask and how well the facemask protects you.



The leading manufactures mainly are 3M, Honeywell, KOWA, Uvex and McKesson. 3M is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 8% in 2017. The next is Honeywell and KOWA.



The market research report offered here is a very useful resource that can help manufacturers, stakeholders, decision-makers, and other market participants to become familiar with every factor impacting the growth of the global Face Mask market. The analysts authoring the report have closely studied key strategies adopted by top players of the global Face Mask market. The report includes SWOT, and other market analyses to provide a clear and deep understanding of important aspects of the global Face Mask market. Readers of the report can become informed about current and future trends of the global Face Mask market and how they will impact market growth during the forecast period.



Geographic Segmentation



The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Face Mask markets such as U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E etc.



For the period 2015-2026, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Face Mask market. For the period 2015-2020, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by Application as well as by Type in terms of volume.



