Face primers increase makeup longevity, minimize pores and discolorations, and create an even surface for easier makeup application. Knowing how much makeup primer to use is vital. The right amount ensures maximum benefits without clogging pores. Usually, a primer is used as a base cosmetic correction to even out the surface of the face prior to application of a foundation. Daily use of the facial primer progressively decreased pigmentation from baseline by 4% at 4 weeks to 15% at 12 weeks.



Market Drivers:

The Growing Number of Working Womenâ€™s globally

Increased Beauty Products Awareness among Consumers



Challenges:

Lower Consumer Base among the Underdeveloped Nations



Opportunities:

The Growth Opportunities from Developing Countries



The Global Face Primer Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Anti-Aging Primers, Blurring Primers, Color-Correcting Primers, Hydrating Primers, Illuminating Primers, Pore-Reducing Primers), Distribution Channel (Online, Supermarket, Exclusive Agency), Ingredients (Zinc oxide & titanium dioxide, Thermus thermophilus ferment, Tocopheryl phosphate, Others {Acetylated Rheum rhaponticum root extract, Bidens pilosa extract}), Chemistry Type (Water-based, Silicon-based)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



