Government and Industry Day for Advanced Face Recognition Technology

Arlington, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- SDB Partners LLC and Hitachi Kokusai Electronics are hosting a Government and Industry Day on advanced face recognition technology on September 12th at 10AM in Alexandria, Virginia.



The program is open to Government and Industry representatives, but seating is limited.



SDB Partners LLC, based in Arlington, Virginia is a leading provider of homeland security and defense technologies. Hitachi Kokusai Electronics, with revenues of $1.3 billion, develops state-of-the-art surveillance systems. Its breakthrough face recognition system is the culmination of a decade of research and development.



Hitachi Kokusai Electronics is part of the Hitachi Group. Hitachi is a diversified company that has 11 business segments: Information and Telecommunication Systems, Electrical Systems, Social and Industrial Systems, Automotive Systems, Electronic Component Devices, Construction, and Financial services. There are over 323,000 employees and revenues of $123 billion.



Hitachi Kokusai’s system is capable of search through 36 million faces in less than one second. It uses advanced search algorithms and special clustering techniques that make possible rapid and accurate scans of information. This unprecedented capability makes it possible for the Hitachi system to be used in environments where there are large concentrations of people –for example at airports, train and metro stations, military bases and installations, critical infrastructure industries, sporting complexes and at conventions and public meetings.



Hitachi Kokusai and its sister companies also design, develop and manufacture state of the art cameras and electronics to support the advanced facial recognition system.



Date: September 12, 2012

Time: 10:00 AM

Place: 1800 Diagonal Road, Alexandria VA

For Reservations please contact: James Swanson at james@sdb-partners.com or by telephone at 1(202)540-0692