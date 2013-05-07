Facebook Data Mining Costs Cut by Social Data Excavation

Maricopa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Social Data Excavation (http://www.socialdataexcavation.com) announces the introduction of their Facebook data mining services, allowing businesses access to Facebook marketing data on a "pay as you go" program. This allows their customers to target specific Facebook data mining parameters on a cost controlling basis.



Social networks serve two purposes for business. First, they get customers to transact - convert. At least that's the theory. Second, they build loyalty - get customers to stick around. Again, at least that's the theory. While significant marketing practice strides have been made over the last 12 months, marketers continue to struggle with implementing social marketing programs for their own or client businesses.Best practices for use of data continue on a groping kind of evolution. No one has yet figured out just what data is best, or really how to go about getting it efficiently.



Social Data Excavation seeks to serve the current trial-and-error climate as marketing practices continue to evolve. They have implemented a credit based system that allows data seeking at a micro targeting level without subscription fees. In other words: customers pay only for what they want and what they use. Social Data Excavation currently offers five free credit at sign-up to get new users to try out their Facebook data mining service.



Media Contact

Zip Code - 85339

Company name - Social Data Excavation

Phone number 1.800.630.2192

Website - socialdataexcavation.com

Contact person - Dillon Orr

Email - support@socialdataexcavation.com