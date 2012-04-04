Social Media Marketing Website Cool Mojito Wins Spot in the Banka Civica European Venture Contest

Lisbon, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2012 -- Facebook fan page creation website CoolMojito.com wins Best Presentation award at the Europe Unlimited and IAPMEI Tech Media 2012 conference. The conference is a venue for start-up and early phase technology companies to meet and network with venture capital and industry leading firms. CoolMojito.com was chosen from a field of 50 tech start-ups as one of the best presented tech start-ups of the convention. The field was judged by a panel of industry experts. The top ten companies are automatically qualified for the European Venture Summit and a chance to win the top spot in the European Venture Contest.



The European Venture Contest identifies future industry leaders and provides access to partners, advisers and financiers. The contest is sponsored by Spanish bank Banka Civica and and awards a cash prize of 30,000 euros for each winner.



Coolmojito.com is a full 360° social media solution for business. They help businesses generate leads through social media marketing, integrating the major social and professional platforms in one place. The concept is to make social media marketing easy and accessible for all businesses. Coolmojito.com follows a simple four step process; Design, Publish, Promote and Analyze. The site is free to use and also comes with some paid services geared toward professional page builders and social media marketers. Coolmojito.com is an international operator and is currently available in five languages; English, French, Spanish, Portuguese and Indonesia.



Users can select from dozens of design themes that are highly customizable. The drag and drop feature allows for simple and easy changes. Each site created is individual and unique to the business that created it. Once completed the page is published to the fan site of any page the business has administrative access to. Businesses can customize the page to entice visitors to “like” and “share” in order to gain full access. The page is promoted through links to Twitter and LinkedIn accounts. By capitalizing on all three major platforms the widest audience is reached. The Facebook Insights feature is included in the setup so that each business can track vital statistics. By analyzing traffic, sources and clicks each business can target the areas that are successful and increase traffic, leads and business.



Coolmojito.com was created through the collaborative efforts of Rohan Hall and Sylvie Hall. The two have over 30 years experience in the technology sector and also run the social media marketing site Rsitez.com. Rohan has worked in the past for tech giants like Hewlett Packard and Peoplesoft/Oracle. The team of ten international developers, designers, marketing experts and techies has offices in Orlando, Florida and Barcelona, Spain.



Coolmojito.com has been live since August of 2011. The site has received excellent feedback from clients and is constantly making upgrades. The goal of Coolmojito.com is to be the leading provider of social media marketing solutions to business worldwide. The site is multilingual and with the initial launch included English, French and Spanish. More languages are scheduled to added soon.



For more information visit us at Coolmojito.com or contact us through email or by phone.