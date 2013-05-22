Kids Social Network SkoolMates.com Launches

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- The all new Kids Social Network, SkoolMates.com, has officially gone live. Kids and classmates around the world are free to signup 100% free and connect with their school and childhood friends.



Concerned parents can take comfort in knowing that SkoolMates.com contains profanity and unsuitable subject filters. As well, SkoolMates.com contains instant flagging so that kids can report unfriendly or unappropriate post and content quickly. SkoolMates.com moderators are constantly scouring the site for subject material not deemed safe or suitable, instantly removing the content and accounts of offenders.



SkoolMates.com allows kids of any age to register accounts free and post profiles, status updates, images and even videos. Must like the Twitter system, SkoolMates.com supports @ for direct chatting as well as the famous hastag system.



Other User Features Include:

- Real-time messaging system.

- Me, Mentions & Profile personal pages (like Twitter).

- Automatic notifications on Me & Mentions Page upon new messages/mentions.

- Images/Photos, YouTube & Vimeo video sharing system in messages (tweets).

- Private Messaging System with Inbox/Sent. - New!

- User Gallery containing uploaded photos and videos (with image cache system). - New!

- Neat animations on reply/message, with notifications on actions.

- Real-time time stamps update.

- Gravatar integration with the possibility to manually upload a profile picture.

- Follow/Unfollow friends.

- @mention users and friends.

- Create new #hashtags and search for new topics.

- Search for friends.

- View other users profile, view their followings/followers & more.

- Delete your own messages.

- Mark Private Messages as read/unread, or delete them

- View the latest users that talks about a certain #hashtag (topic).

- Report offending messages (tweets).

- Users can set their Facebook, Twitter and Google+ profiles.

- Cross-Browser compatible with mobile design too (responsive).



Kids can Discover new people, make friends, socialize and more for free. To register today, visit http://www.SkoolMates.com.