Facebook Marketing 101: Pimpin' out Your Facebook Fan Page for Massive Profit

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- The road to hell is paved with ugly Facebook fan pages. But fear not! In the new audiobook, “Facebook Marketing that Doesn’t Suck,” Michael Rogan gives you the Facebook marketing keys to heaven.



[How to Make a Fan Page that Doesn’t Suck]



Fan pages are so ridiculously easy to make, which is why so many of them are horribly unproductive.



“You will never realize your actual money making potential without the right fan page,” Rogan comments.



In his audio book, Rogan gives you access to the best Facebook marketing tips used by every pro in the business. His simple and fast Facebook marketing strategies will turn your “likes” into cash.



He notes that the fan page is the first impression a potential client has of your company, so make it count. Insert keywords in your Facebook page “about” section, description, mission, and other fields.



The Facebook universe is full of distractions; make your fan page stand out with quality photos of your business. Create cool timelines to relay the vibe of your company. These elements will form an emotional connection between your business and your fans. And it’s all about connections man.



[Facebook Apps …What?]



Apps are the best kept secret of Facebook marketing. A few apps integrated with your fan page, can generate twice as much cash, twice as fast. WooBox will create an app that adds other social networks to your page. Use PageModo to create an email capture app and a product sales app on your Fan page to track fan activity and build up a emailing list.



[Love the Fans, and the Fans Will Love You]



If you take away one thing from Rogan’s foolproof Facebook marketing strategies, it’s this…ENGAGE YOUR FANS. Post new photos weekly, do contests with awesome prizes, and don’t forget to ask for “likes.”



One of the best, and worst, things about Facebook is that it supplies several types of ads to play with for marketers. In “Facebook Marketing that Doesn’t Suck,” Michael Rogan also delves into the power of “like” ads, page post ads, and sponsored stories to make connections with your fans, and cash in your wallet.



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To get a FREE copy of the brand-new ebook "The 'I Don't Have Time for Social Media' Guide to Social Media" head over to PunkRockMarketing.com today!



Are you ready?