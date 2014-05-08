Recently published research from MarketLine, "Facebook: The Whatsapp acquisition", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- In February 2013, Facebook Inc. announced that it was acquiring the messenger service Whatsapp for $19bn, accessing 450 million users ($4bn cash, $12bn Facebook shares, and $3bn restricted stocks for founders and employees). It is the biggest acquisitions by the company so far, valuing the service with 50 employees above other more established businesses such as Gap Inc.
Report Features and Benefits
- Analysis of Facebook's current situation, and why its mergers and acquisitions attitude has shifted.
- Evaluation of the motives behind the Whatsapp purchase, and current technological trends.
- Assessment of the potential problems with the purchase, including profitability, geographical expansion, and competition within Facebook's portfolio.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Facebook has managed to grow its revenues and exposure rapidly, and has managed to export itself into advertising and mobile platforms. This has led to a change in policy regarding the firm's M&A strategy. Whereas once Facebook acquired firms to capture talent, the firm is now acquiring services which are popular in a bid to stay relevant.
Whatsapp is an IM service which charges asubscription in exchange for ad-free communication with contacts. It is a fraction of the size of Facebook in terms of user base and revenues, but forecasts of strong user number growth and reinforcing Facebook's strongholds may have tempted the company to bring it into the fold.
The deal's colossal value has caused much confusion and consternation. Facebook has paid a premium for a relatively unknown brand with little scope for improving per unit profit and without any unique intellectual property in a fiercely competitive market.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- Why did Facebook purchase Whatsapp?
- What could go wrong with Facebook's Whatsapp acquisition?
- What is Facebook's current strategy in M&A?
- What is Facebook's current situation?
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