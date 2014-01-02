Facebook Video Download with MP3 and MP4 Conversions

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- There is an easy way of downloading videos from Facebook now. The free Facebook Video Downloader from Download.com is a simple program with a neat user interface. The users can simply copy the program files onto any storage device or hard drive. There is no need to install the program on the computer in order to use it. It is just a desktop application which can be used by users to download Facebook videos with just a simple click. The download speed depends on the performance of the PC or the system. The users would have to paste the URL in the box and click on “Get Links” to select the output location.



The progress bar on the application lets the users know the progress of the downloads. The videos can also be converted into the MP4 format. The saved videos can be played without having to connect to the internet. The installation of this software application is simple, fast and accurate. The other features include optimum sound and picture quality. It is an extremely handy tool that converts videos to MP3 and MP4 formats. The best thing is that the videos need not be copied onto the system but on storage devices. Users can save a lot of space on their PCs or laptops.



To download the Free Facebook Video Download visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Facebook-Video-Downloader/3000-2071_4-76054691.html



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